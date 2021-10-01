Canada's Spavor Says He Is 'Overjoyed' to Reunite With Family After China Release
(Reuters) - Canadian citizen Michael Spavor expressed joy on Friday at being reunited with his family after being released from jail in China last week. "I'm overjoyed to be finally reunited with my family. It's humbling as I begin to understand the continued support that we've received from Canadians and those around the world, thank you," Spavor said in a first statement since his release.www.usnews.com
