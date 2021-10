Although federal prosecutors recommended home confinement for Capitol rioter Matthew Mazzocco, a judge went with a harsher sentence and is sending him to prison instead. “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in court Monday. This is the first time a judge has overruled the government’s sentencing recommendation and given a more severe sentence in a case involving the insurrection, BuzzFeed’s Zoe Tillman reported. Mazzocco, a 37-year-old former loan officer from San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO