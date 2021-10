Sprouts has new sales starting Oct. 6 including cilantro, green onions, fall squash, tomatoes, organic Gala apples, organic pears, organic tortilla chips and more. The deals listed below are from the online ad on the Sprouts website for the Durham, NC location. Check the ad for your store to verify prices, which could be different. This list is not a guarantee of price.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO