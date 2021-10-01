Montgomery County Executives join Champions with Heart

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are using COVID relief dollars for an addition to the county's law enforcement center. By a 4-to-0 vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved an increase in the American Rescue Plan dollars allotted for construction of a storage garage addition to $80,000. Originally, $50,000 was set aside for construction of a 24-by-24 foot garage for vehicles and other materials such as personal protective equipment for COVID-19. Supervisor Randy Cooper says a higher pricetag is expected because of concrete costs. But, he says the project should be constructed now to take advantage of ARP money.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO