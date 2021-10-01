CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Executives join Champions with Heart

By American Heart Assocation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has launched Champions with Heart in Montgomery County. The program is a collective of Montgomery County area business leaders who are joining the AHA in their work to support heart healthy lifestyles and combat the local obstacles to health equity, many of which are the root cause of heart disease and stroke.

