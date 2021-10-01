Business notes: Tudor's to present $18K to Make-A-Wish Saturday
Tudor’s Biscuit World will donate $18,099 to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday during the Dirty Birds’ Family Funday game at Appalachian Power Park. Tudor’s will hand out free balloons, raffle off 10 $50 gift cards throughout the game, and present Make-A-Wish with the check. All proceeds raised through the raffle will be donated to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at the end of the night. The $18,000 came from customer contributions.www.wvgazettemail.com
