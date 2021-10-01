CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Business notes: Tudor's to present $18K to Make-A-Wish Saturday

By Greg Stone gstone@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTudor’s Biscuit World will donate $18,099 to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday during the Dirty Birds’ Family Funday game at Appalachian Power Park. Tudor’s will hand out free balloons, raffle off 10 $50 gift cards throughout the game, and present Make-A-Wish with the check. All proceeds raised through the raffle will be donated to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at the end of the night. The $18,000 came from customer contributions.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Charity#Biscuit World#Tfc#Bb T#Mba#Atlantic10#The Richmond Spiders#Wvu Medicine

Comments / 0

Community Policy