7 Ways to Use Technology and Good Habits to Reduce Risk in the Workplace

MINT HILL, NC – There are several ways to help our children establish good study habits. A good first step is to ensure that your child does not get into the habit of cramming for quizzes and tests. Cramming is not an effective form of studying. It causes stress and anxiety, thus making it more difficult to retain information. Consistent study allows for a deeper understanding of the material. Second, schedule your child’s study time. Have a certain time every day that is dedicated to completing homework assignments. Keeping a consistent schedule makes it easier to make studying a part of your daily routine. Have your child tackle the difficult subjects first. Completing the difficult subjects first allows your child to expend most of his mental energy at the beginning of study time. This way, your child is able to complete study time finishing with the easier subjects. Have your child review his notes before jumping into completing homework assignments. Reviewing notes will help your child to remember certain concepts that were taught in class. Make sure that your child’s study space is free of distractions. As it relates to study space; less is more. Your child only needs the necessary school supplies and tools to complete his assignments. Anything other than what is absolutely necessary will be a distraction. Lastly, get into the habit of reviewing notes and school work everyday. Establishing these habits will serve your child well throughout his academic career. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO