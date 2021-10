I am sure that we have all gotten a call or two from the spammers. The ones that will call and claim that you have an unpaid ticket or those trying to convince you to give them vital information. This is nothing new and there is no end in the foreseeable future. Today the LCPD released a statement warning local residents of a phone scam that is stirring up things locally.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO