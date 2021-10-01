One of our favorite robot vacuums is now $150 off

Our cats and dogs already hated the vacuum. Every time we drag the vacuum out, the high-pitched whine of the machine drives our pets into a little frenzy, sometimes they want to get out of dodge and steer clear entirely, and sometimes they think they need to protect us from the awful machine. The situation can just get worse when we're talking about a robot vacuum. Now we've got a machine wandering around our home on its own making that racket that's hardly entertaining for our pets. So, how do we get our furry friends and the robotic servant tasked with cleaning up after them to live in harmony? We have a few ideas.

