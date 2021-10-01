CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

One of our favorite robot vacuums is now $150 off

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A good robot vacuum can make cleaning your house a breeze. If you can't wait for Black Friday deals to begin, we've spotted one of the best robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of now. Through October 6, Lowe's is taking up to $150 off select floor care appliances....

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Here’s why 34,000 Amazon shoppers love this $150 robot vacuum

Robot vacuums are the perfect addition to any smart home. They operate out of a charging dock and will clean at scheduled times, or when you ask them to, roaming your home and picking up dust, debris, and other nasties. The best part is they’re designed to avoid obstacles, stairwells, and other potentially hazardous areas of the home sans human input. Unfortunately, even with some incredible Roomba deals, or general robot vacuum deals, they still end up being quite expensive. You definitely need to add them as a planned expense if you’re on a budget. There is one, the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), that’s just too good to pass up when it drops in price, which is happening right now actually.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

25 of the best gadgets and gizmos to appear on Amazon Launchpad

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Launchpad is a brilliant programme run by the company that helps support startups and small businesses. A showcase of some of the best products on the site for people to buy, with a range of brilliant gadgets and gizmos getting the exposure they deserve. We have seen...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
howtogeek.com

The Best Robot Vacuums of 2021: Let It Clean for You!

With so many robot vacuums on the market, how do you choose the right one? The answer depends, of course, on what you’re actually looking for. Most robot vacuums do the same thing—clean up dirt and other small debris while navigating around your home. However, some robot vacuums have additional features such as automatically going back to the charging dock and running on a set schedule, or even mopping the floor as well as vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Save $100 off your purchase of a Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, today only

Samsung’s Fall Discover event is alive and kicking and today’s deal features a $100 discount on the company’s Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control. Right now you can get it for $499. It typically sells for $599. This robot vacuum cleans your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Greenworks GRV-1010 Robotic Vacuum review

REVIEW – Home automation is a fast-growing industry and robotic vacuum systems are a significant portion of it. In fact, we’ve reviewed several “robo-vacs” here at The Gadgeteer in the past few years. The latest one we’ve evaluated is the Greenworks GRV-1010 Robotic Vacuum. Let’s see how it did. Gadget on!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Vacuums#Louis Price#Smartphone#Neato#Cheerios#D7
bestproducts.com

Why Pet Owners Will Love This High-Tech Robot Vacuum

Being a pet parent is one of life’s biggest perks. My dogs might as well be superheroes: They can melt away a bad day with a single soulful stare or instantly cure a funk with a sloppy kiss. And really, in the interest of transparency, I’d often rather be with my pups than most people. But having pets and keeping our pad just a small degree of clean is a battle my partner and I lose daily—before it’s even begun.
PETS
soyacincau.com

Amazon Astro is like a robot vacuum that can’t vacuum

Amazon just launched Astro, their new smart household robot for home monitoring. It’s basically an Echo Show on wheels that maps out your home just like a smart vacuum would. It’s got a screen with emotive eyes to tell you what the robot is doing or thinking, and an array...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Robot Vacuums With LiDAR

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Since first hitting the market back in the early 2000s, robot vacs have improved significantly. But if you’re...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How is an A.I. vacuum different than a robot vacuum?

If you’ve been shopping for a robot vacuum, chances are you’ve stumbled across a few key buzzwords that illustrate the ins and outs of how these sentient Roomba cyborgs get our homes so clean. Beyond phrases we all know like “suction power,” “filtration,” and “mobile app,” one vacuuming buzzword that is seeing more limelight these days is “artificial intelligence” (often shortened to A.I.).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

How To Create & Save Multiple Maps On Your Roborock Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums have come a long way in the past few years. They can recognize obstacles and avoid them, map out your home to ensure it cleans everywhere, just to name a few things. But they still cannot go up or down stairs on their own. That likely is still quite a ways away though. Fortunately, Roborock robot vacuums are able to store multiple maps, and today, we’re going to show you how to create and save multiple maps on your Roborock robot vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
houstonmirror.com

ROIDMI Eve Plus robot vacuum cleaner: The fundamental solution to pet hairs

Fall is the season that pets shed non-stop: a fresh batch of loose hair makes home under your bed and sofa the minute after you've cleaned the last. During the shedding season, the fundamental solution is to use an efficient cleaning appliance and clean more often. What efficient appliance though?
ELECTRONICS
AL.com

Samsung Discover event: Save $100 on Jet Bot Robot Vacuum and more

Samsung continues with its fall sales on Friday, Sept. 24. The “Discover Samsung” fall savings event, which includes discounts on its latest tech, is a week-long event. Today’s deal is $100 off Jet Bot Robot Vacuum will intelligent power control. On Thursday, the highlighted deal gets you up to 40%...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How to keep your robot vacuum and pets living harmoniously

Our cats and dogs already hated the vacuum. Every time we drag the vacuum out, the high-pitched whine of the machine drives our pets into a little frenzy, sometimes they want to get out of dodge and steer clear entirely, and sometimes they think they need to protect us from the awful machine. The situation can just get worse when we're talking about a robot vacuum. Now we've got a machine wandering around our home on its own making that racket that's hardly entertaining for our pets. So, how do we get our furry friends and the robotic servant tasked with cleaning up after them to live in harmony? We have a few ideas.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Let the bObsweep robot vacuum on sale for $215 clean up your mess

Got a mess to clean up? Don't want to do it yourself? Grab the charcoal bObsweep Bob PetHair Plus robot vacuum and mop down to $214.99 at Best Buy. This deal comes in a variety of colors, including Charcoal, Mocha, Rouge, and more. They are all down to this low price, and this is a pretty great discount. The robot vacuum can sell for as much as $900 at Best Buy as bObsweep robots tend to do. The street price is closer to a price between $410 and $430, which you can find it going for at other retailers like Target and Home Depot. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, so be sure to grab it before it expires.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Save 20% on a Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Robot vacuums have come a long way in the past couple of decades – once a luxury and now commonplace. But now they do more than just vacuum. The Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop is 2-in-1, vacuuming and mopping, and also has Lidar navigation, which allows you to easily spot clean and clean only certain areas of your home.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
449K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy