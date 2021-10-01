Bring On the Champagne; These Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Are Something to Toast
Ahh, a wedding in the fall. What could be better? This gives you every reason to celebrate and perhaps even enjoy a weekend getaway during those post-summer months. Especially with so many people postponing their 2020 wedding dates, it feels like every weekend there's a new wedding, and we're ready to celebrate with our fully-vaccinated friends. Who says you need Montauk, Miami, or Malibu to get all dressed up? The looks ahead range from stunning maxis that sweep the floor to minidresses just begging for a strappy heel and a delicate new handbag. The best part is we curated a wide range of vibrant colors, along with some glamorous all-black numbers for those of you who like to play up a neutral dress with a stunning statement earring. Keep on reading to shop our selects!.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0