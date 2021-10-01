Bring On the Champagne; These Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Are Something to Toast

The beautiful and talented late actress Grace Kelly married Prince Ranier III of Monaco on April 19, 1956, in one of the most iconic wedding dresses in history. Gifted by her studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer the dress was designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer Helen Rose, who had created the star’s wardrobe for four films. It was constructed with every detail complementing her “fairy princess image,” with a bell-shaped skirt of ivory faille, supported by three attached petticoats, and complete with a long lace train. Per The Philadelphia Museum of art, the high-necked bodice of antique Brussels lace was re-embroidered and then accented with seed pearls. The circular veil was designed specifically not to hide and obscure Kelly’s famous face. Shortly after the wedding, the Philadelphia native presented the gown to the Museum where it has become one of the collection‘s move popular and beloved objects. It is surely one of the most recognizable dresses and has inspired several brides’ gowns for their special day. Take a look at 6 celebrity wedding dresses that were inspired by Grace Kelly’s, per HOLA!

