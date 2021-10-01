2 NYPD officers probed for suspected affiliation with far-right militia Oath Keepers, group linked to storming of Capitol

Several public servants and cops in New York are listed as members of the violent, far-right Oath Keepers militia group, according to a hack of membership data analyzed by WNYC and Gothamist. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said an investigation had been launched to determine the accuracy of the leaked information and assess whether any city officials are involved in the anti-government group. Eighteen people affiliated with the Oath Keepers were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The leaked names, emails, and membership data do not confirm if those listed are active members, but there were dozens of names matching current and former police, court, and prisons officers. “The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization,” said Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for the mayor. “An immediate internal investigation has been launched.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO