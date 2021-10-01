CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

2 NYPD officers probed for suspected affiliation with far-right militia Oath Keepers, group linked to storming of Capitol

By ROCCO PARASCANDOLA, GRAHAM RAYMAN AND LARRY MCSHANE
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — A pair of NYPD officers are under investigation for suspected ties to the far-right Oath Keepers militia, an anti-government group linked to the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, the New York Daily News has learned. The names of Sgt. Stuart Wohl, who works in Firearms...

www.miamiherald.com

HuffingtonPost

Police, Service Members Bragged About Credentials To Join Oath Keepers: Reports

Records hacked from the Oath Keepers show that interest in joining the violent, far-right extremist group surged following the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 ― including among law enforcement and the military, according to BuzzFeed News and The Guardian. Some of the membership records were made available to...
wmleader.com

Two NYPD cops probed over alleged ties to Oath Keepers

The NYPD has launched an internal probe into two cops who are suspected of having ties to a far-right extremist group linked to the US Capitol attack, The Post has learned. Officer Aniello Napoli, who has 13 years on the job and is assigned to the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, and Sgt. Stuart Wohl, a 19-year veteran in the Firearms and Tactics Section, were allegedly two of the cops named in membership data from the Oath Keepers that leaked online earlier this week, police sources confirmed.
The Independent

Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader's death

Rights groups and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a key Rohingya leader who was shot to death in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was shot by unknown attackers late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, a commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear who was behind the attack.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was saddened by the murder and praised Mohibullah as a...
TheDailyBeast

Huge Hack Outs NYPD Officers Moonlighting as ‘Oath Keeper’ Militiamen

Several public servants and cops in New York are listed as members of the violent, far-right Oath Keepers militia group, according to a hack of membership data analyzed by WNYC and Gothamist. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said an investigation had been launched to determine the accuracy of the leaked information and assess whether any city officials are involved in the anti-government group. Eighteen people affiliated with the Oath Keepers were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The leaked names, emails, and membership data do not confirm if those listed are active members, but there were dozens of names matching current and former police, court, and prisons officers. “The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization,” said Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for the mayor. “An immediate internal investigation has been launched.”
Gothamist.com

Hack Of Oath Keepers Militia Group Includes Names Of Active NYPD Officers, De Blasio Launches Investigation

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said it will scrutinize NYPD ranks following a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia. The mayor’s investigation comes...
Gothamist.com

State Senator Pushes Governor To Probe Oath Keepers In Law Enforcement, Military

Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie has called on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to make a commitment towards “eradicating” extremism after a WNYC/Gothamist report revealed apparent links between New York law enforcement and military personnel and the Oath Keepers, an armed, anti-government group whose members allegedly played a role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.
NBC4 Columbus

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, […]
Houma Courier

Hack exposes law enforcement officers who signed up to join anti-government Oath Keepers

The law enforcement officers described what they could offer the Oath Keepers:. “I have a wide variety of law enforcement experience, including undercover operations, surveillance and SWAT,” one wrote on the membership application. "Communications, Weapons, K9 Officer for local Sheriffs office 12 years to present," wrote another. “​​I am currently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Beast

Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”
