Disney+ Hosting "Hallowstream" Drive-In Events With Spooky Screenings

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that it's officially October, Disney+ subscribers will be tuning in to the platform to check out the spooky and family-friendly offerings they have in hopes of getting into the spirit of the season, but for fans in the Los Angeles area, you'll be able to check out in-person drive-in events honoring beloved titles. The upcoming event will not only be screening classics like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, but it will also feature screenings of all-new originals like Muppets Haunted Mansion and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Check out the complete breakdown of events below before the event kicks off on October 7th.

