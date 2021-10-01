CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chucky TV Series Gets a Creepy New Trailer

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for the Chucky TV series coming to SyFy is even more creepy the ominous promos we've seen so far. The new Chucky trailer arrives right on the heels of the larger Halloween season sizzle reel SyFy put out in order to promote its 2021 horror-themed programming. That's not to mention the slow-burn release of teasers and clips the show has released as part of its marketing push. However, there is no ambiguity left in this new trailer, which makes it all too apparent just how much carnage Chucky is about to cause in modern suburbia.

