Naruto Explains Baryon Mode's Sacrificial Secret Weapon

Naruto's Baryon mode is easily the most powerful transformation that the Seventh Hokage has accessed during his numerous adventures, tapping into the full power of the nine-tailed fox and giving the father of Boruto a major makeover. With this insane boost in his strength, Naruto learns from the Kyubi that with this technique, a major price must be paid that might result in the death of both the Seventh and the giant demon that has been residing within his body since he was born. The Baryon mode might have serious drawbacks, but its benefits might be worth it at the end of the day.