‘Nurse, I been shot’: Hero in school shooting speaks

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid the chaos of Thursday’s shooting at Cummings K-8 School , a hero emerged. SCS Superintendent Joris Ray praised the steps “Nurse Taylor” took to save the life of the 13-year-old victim.

Friday, school nurse Karen Taylor spoke exclusively with WREG.

Taylor was among the first people to make contact with the 13-year-old student, minutes after he was shot. The two spoke inside the counselor’s office.

Witnesses tell police fight between students prompted shooting at Memphis elementary school

“He was just kind of slumped over, and I sat next to him, and he put his hand on my shoulder. He said ‘Nurse,’ I said, ‘What’s going on, baby?’ He said, ‘Nurse, I been shot.’”

Taylor begin applying pressure to his gunshot wound until paramedics arrived.

She also called his family.

After 53 years of working in health care, Taylor says it was all second nature.

“Nothing surprises me, and I’ve been in situations where firemen have been killed, police officer been shot,” Taylor said. “We have to get with it, just get on it, and whatever it is you got to, you don’t think about anything else but doing what you got to do to take care of that situation.”

As the school moves forward, many at Cummings K-8 will forever be talking about the action of Nurse Taylor.

13-year-old shot at Memphis K-8 school; another student in custody

“I don’t think I’m a hero. I just think I was at the right place at the right time,” she said. “I’m glad I am a nurse, and I’ve loved my profession, but I’m glad I was here to help a child, and help anybody that that needs it.”

The shooting began with a fight between two students, according to statements given to police.

The victim of the shooting is expected to make a full recovery. He was shot in the right abdomen. The alleged shooter, who is also 13, was in Juvenile Court on Friday and is expected to face an attempted murder charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

Valerie Ross
3d ago

if the teachers and administrators of the schools will pay more attention to the children and listen to them when they said they're being bullied then a child would have to bring a gun to school to defend itself or get revenge on people that have been beating on them

Reply
2
 

WREG

Rhodes College shooting suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have said that Rainess Holmes, the suspect in the deadly double shooting that killed one Rhodes College student and injured another, has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. Memphis Police on Monday reported that investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Rainess Holmes,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frayser woman killed, boyfriend charged; house ransacked after crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is grieving after learning their loved one was killed allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. According to Memphis police, 26-year-old Shaniece Moore was shot to death in a car outside her home on Madeline Circle in Frayser late Sunday night.  MPD says witnesses saw a man, who was later identified as her live-in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Defund Police’: Billboard vandals capture MPA’s attention

MEMPHIS, Tenn,– Two billboards in Memphis are possibly grabbing more attention than usual. It’s because a group calling itself “Indecline” defaced them and called for the defunding of police. Two defaced Geico insurance billboards greeted drivers at Interstate 40 eastbound near Watkins and I-40 west just north of Leeve Road. They were defaced to say, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rhodes identifies student killed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rhodes College on Monday identified a student who was killed in an home invasion over the weekend. The college said the victim was senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer. Memphis Police later officially confirmed that name, and said he was 22. “I am reaching out to our campus community today to acknowledge the incredible […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two dead in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting off the 4800 block of Summerlane Avenue on Monday morning where two people were found dead. Police said that a man and a woman were found inside a home and were pronounced dead on the scene. Police said no arrests have been made […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

University of Arkansas Police investigate rape at co-ed dorm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a report of rape at a co-ed dormitory from Saturday night. According to a UA crime log, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at Pomfret Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas. University...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

Man’s Whitehaven murder remains unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danielle Smith is heartbroken and at a loss for words, because in August of 2020, someone murdered her only brother. Memphis police say 34-year-old Darnell Miller was murdered last August at the Pendleton Place in Whitehaven. Detectives say when they arrived on the scene, Miller was lying on the ground unconscious in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grenade causes alarm at Oxford Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grenade brought into the police department in Oxford, Mississippi caused a scare that required an inspection from a bomb squad Tuesday. The Oxford Police Department reported that someone brought what they thought was an inert grenade into the building. After contacting ATF, police determined that it could be live. Molly Barr […]
OXFORD, MS
