Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A proposed highway expansion in Wake and Harnett counties is spurring strong emotions for those who would have their livelihoods impacted. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study of the need for a bypass along U.S. Highway 401 around Fuquay-Varina and widening the highway to four lanes from Fuquay-Varina to Lillington.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO