Why Soulja Boy Has A Tense Relationship With His Mother

Update: 8:22 a.m. PT (Oct. 5, 2021) – Summer Walker revealed the name of her second album, ‘Still Over It.’ The singer posted a visual teaser from her Over It era dated Oct. 4, 2019. In the clip, she is on a call with JT from City Girls (whom she’s rumored to have collaborated with) while the rapper is still in prison. The women joked, saying, “You already know how it is when we get together.” Walker also mentioned during a Twitter Q&A that her sophomore LP will have “more tracks than the last” and she will be dropping a single (or two) ahead of its...

