CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, NC

Online Originals: IBX STEM Center awarded grants to kick off students’ careers

By Victoria Holmes
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dn6CO_0cER86Xo00

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) —The IBX STEM Center in Washington is starting off the month with some good news. The non-profit received two grants to fund their mission, giving students opportunities to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

One is from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, totaling $180,000 over three years to start a renewable energy program. The second is a grant from the Tom Davis Fund, totaling $67,000 for their Aviation STEM program.

The Center, located in Beaufort County, helps bring resources to an area where many kids can’t pursue these opportunities due to financial difficulties. Al Powell, the President of the STEM Center, tells us why he’s passionate about keeping these programs alive.

“By giving some of these kids, positive exposure through project-based learning, and learning by scientific inquiry, and meeting professionals from different disciplines who come from backgrounds like them, showing it can be done, and enhancing their self-esteem,  we’re passionate about what we’re doing, ” says Powell.

Usual routes of funding programs have been difficult due to challenges by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why grants have been critical towards their programs.

For more information, you can visit the center’s website here . You can also visit their Facebook page or e-mail info@ibxstem.org .

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Thousands in North Carolina to Celebrate National Walk to School Day

RALEIGH, N.C. – Hundreds of people in communities across the state will come together tomorrow for the walking event of the year by participating in National Walk to School Day. The annual celebration encourages more families to consider getting to school on foot or bike, bringing attention to circumstances that may be getting in the way. Nearly […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Elementary student strikes Lancaster County teacher in head as part of TikTok challenge, district says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teacher in Lancaster County was hit in the back of her head by an elementary school student as part of a viral TikTok challenge, Lancaster School District officials confirmed Friday. School officials said the district has dealt with several challenges circulating TikTok, including “devious licks” which involve […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

407
Followers
310
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy