SDN and NFV Market Massive Growth Ahead | Major Giants Intel, Juniper, Brocade, Hewlett Packard, Pica8, Ericsson

Opportunities in the thermoset resin in the global composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the thermoset resin in the global composites market is expected to reach $15.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.3%. In this market, polyester is the largest segment by resin, whereas pipe and tank is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in end use industries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO