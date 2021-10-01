CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaf Man Arrested, Jailed For 4 Months After He Couldn't Hear Police Commands: Lawsuit

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, Brady Mistic of Colorado was approached by a pair of police officers, who’d followed him into a parking lot after he allegedly ran a stop sign. Mistic, then 24, did not comply with the officers’ demands. He had no idea what they were saying to him, according to his attorney, because he is deaf in both ears and does not lip-read, communicating primarily through American Sign Language.

