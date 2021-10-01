Deaf Man Arrested, Jailed For 4 Months After He Couldn't Hear Police Commands: Lawsuit
Two years ago, Brady Mistic of Colorado was approached by a pair of police officers, who’d followed him into a parking lot after he allegedly ran a stop sign. Mistic, then 24, did not comply with the officers’ demands. He had no idea what they were saying to him, according to his attorney, because he is deaf in both ears and does not lip-read, communicating primarily through American Sign Language.www.huffpost.com
