Oktoberfest weekend kicks off Saturday with brat eating contest and plenty of drinks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone headed to downtown Knoxville over the weekend should expect to find plenty of drinks, polka and bratwurst for Oktoberfest 2021. The event started on Sept. 18, and Saturday will start the final weekend of the iconic event. Then the fun begins at 4 p.m. with a stein-hoisting contest before participants face an even bigger challenge — the brat eating contest. It starts at 5 p.m. and people will devour as much bratwurst as they can stomach.www.wbir.com
