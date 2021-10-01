Oktoberfest weekend kicks off Saturday with brat eating contest and plenty of drinks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A shared kitchen community in Knoxville is hosting its first pop-up event to help entrepreneurs show off their culinary skills and grow their businesses. They said around 26 vendors participated in the pop-up event. It started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and lasted until 8 p.m. Among the businesses were cooks who make waffles, bread, granola and other treats. Real Good Kitchen said that the event will help people support local food businesses and give people a chance to try something new.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO