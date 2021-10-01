CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Oktoberfest weekend kicks off Saturday with brat eating contest and plenty of drinks

 4 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone headed to downtown Knoxville over the weekend should expect to find plenty of drinks, polka and bratwurst for Oktoberfest 2021. The event started on Sept. 18, and Saturday will start the final weekend of the iconic event. Then the fun begins at 4 p.m. with a stein-hoisting contest before participants face an even bigger challenge — the brat eating contest. It starts at 5 p.m. and people will devour as much bratwurst as they can stomach.

Leaves begin changing colors in the Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn — It's beginning to look like fall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Leaves in the higher elevations of the mountains are turning red, orange, yellow and pink as temperatures cool off near Alum Cave, Chimney Tops and Newfound Gap. "It's really pretty and you can see...
Horse Haven of Tennessee to host Fall Harvest Fest on Saturday with pumpkin patch and pony rides

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Anyone looking for something to do over the weekend will be able to trot over to Horse Haven of Tennessee for the third annual Fall Harvest Fest. The event features a craft fair, a pumpkin patch, pony rides and live entertainment from Jacob Covell, a musician. There will also be a silent auction with two food trucks available for anyone who heads to the festival with an empty stomach.
Family of veteran surprised with donations of playhouses for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family in Knoxville received a surprise on Saturday — a handmade playhouse for children. The playhouses were built by employees of Tranzonic Companies and D1 Knoxville Sports Training & Therapy. Families have received playhouses through the event since 2019. Organizers said they were committed to building more playhouses for families after seeing the impact it could have on children.
Happy Birthday! Historic Tennessee Theatre turns 93

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When the Tennessee Theatre first opened in October 1928 it was a "motion picture palace," that showed mostly silent movies. According to the theater's website, when the first patrons stepped up to the ticket booth, they only paid 40 cents for matinees and 60 cents for evening shows.
"We can make change through food" | Real Good Kitchen hosts first pop up sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A shared kitchen community in Knoxville is hosting its first pop-up event to help entrepreneurs show off their culinary skills and grow their businesses. They said around 26 vendors participated in the pop-up event. It started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and lasted until 8 p.m. Among the businesses were cooks who make waffles, bread, granola and other treats. Real Good Kitchen said that the event will help people support local food businesses and give people a chance to try something new.
Bud's Farmhouse Coffee blends music with business in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Bud's Farmhouse Coffee has the perfect blend of caffeine and charisma. The New York City musician owners keep the business in tune, working in perfect harmony. With one step inside the seven-month-old coffee shop, the smells, sounds and couple behind the counter are a welcome sight.
