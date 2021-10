On Monday, the day after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed her identity on 60 Minutes, the largest territories of the Facebook empire—Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook itself, and other apps—were down. Two anonymous Facebook security team members told the New York Times the outage was not the result of an external hack. It's tempting, too, to imagine this as Zuckerberg's Riposte, a taste of life without our beloved Applications following an avalanche of revelations, primarily in the Wall Street Journal and facilitated by Haugen, documenting just how diseased Facebook is as a product. But there's no evidence for any self-sabotage, either. What this has become, as the outage drags on this Monday afternoon, is an invitation to think about a world without Facebook.

