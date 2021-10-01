CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Dave Ellefson's The Lucid unveil album artwork for their debut

By Mark Zapata
 4 days ago

The Lucid have unveiled the album artwork from their debut album, which can be seen down below. The cover was created by Alex Sarabia and depicts a blindfolded boy hitting a piñata only to reveal a bomb with a lit fuse. The group established by ex-Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson, and featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier and drummer Mike Heller of Fear Factory, has already released two tracks from their debut album set to release on October 15 on Spoilerhead Records. The tracks are "Damned," and "Maggot Wind" and are available to stream. After being fired from Megadeth in May, Ellefson announced The Lucid as his new project.

