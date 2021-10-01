Reminder: Some Warsaw Trash Route Changes Arrive Monday

WARSAW — A reminder was issued during the City of Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Oct. 1, about new trash routes starting Monday, Oct. 4. In anticipation of the new routes, informational packets were distributed this week with details about the new schedule. Packets were taped to residents’ trash bins, along with a sticker notifying the resident which day of the week their trash will be picked up. The packets also contain a holiday trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2021 and for 2022.