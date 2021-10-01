4 Takeaways From Louisville Magazine’s Massive Profile Of LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields
This week’s LEO Weekly featured a cover story from Louisville Magazine — a massive, five-month profile of LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields. Titled “Who Is The Real Erika Shields,” it deeply dove into the juxtaposition of someone who talks about police culture progressively, while often being surrounded in controversy. Here are four takeaways from the story — reported by Josh Wood (who just joined LEO Weekly as a staff writer).www.leoweekly.com
