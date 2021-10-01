CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions at the Gate drop “Scapegoat” music video

By Mark Zapata
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA’s Lions at the Gate have released a new music video for the single, “Scapegoat.” Lions’ are a new band consisting of ex members of Ill Niño, Cristian Machado, Ahrue “Luster” Ilustre and Diego Verduzco, they are joined by bassist Stephen Brewer and drummer Fern Lemus. Machado said this about...

