Waterloo Farm Museum

This extraordinary property is unparalleled in the Cedar Valley! This amazing, rambling ranch has been custom designed with high-end amenities at every turn. You will love all of the recent updates, such as: fresh paint throughout, new floor coverings and a brand new kitchen area in the lower level, and lots of updated fixtures. The exterior of this home features imported trees and timbers, perfectly positioned boulders, an elevated fire pit that overlooks the heated pool, a custom pool house with a covered patio, sauna and bathrooms, and an amazing outdoor kitchen, and an outdoor living room with a stone fireplace. Nestled on over six acres of land, you’ll also find a private pond that features a dock for fishing and a screened-in gazebo to enjoy the outdoors. Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 10/11/21**

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO