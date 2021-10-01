CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr and Michael Pierce are questionable for Vikings' game vs. Cleveland

By Andrew Krammer
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Vikings starters — running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Anthony Barr and nose tackle Michael Pierce — are listed questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Browns. Pierce injured his elbow and shoulder during Thursday's practice, according to coach Mike Zimmer. He was held out of Friday's practice. Afterward,...

