CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Zalava’ Review: Spooky but Slight Iranian Revolution Possession Movie Bottles Up Terror

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

The scariest part about writer/director Arsalan Amiri’s Iranian Revolution horror movie “ Zalava ” is an invisible, potentially demonic force housed inside a glass jar. Whether or not what’s in there is actually a demon or not remains ambiguous in the film’s economic screenplay, nor does it really matter. The real harbinger of doom here is the violent aura of persecution plaguing the small, eponymous village nestled in the mountains of Kurdistan, and the real curse is the paranoia of one’s own neighbor raining down fire on the community. set off by a shaman who claims he has a solution to the townsfolk’s fears.

The movie kicks off with a series of title cards to settle us into the time and place: “1978. Before the revolution. A century ago, a band of gypsies traveling from east to west settled in lava and became acquainted with the customs and rituals of the people of this region. But a powerful fear has stayed with them over the years.” What follows next is a striking opening sequence wherein a woman, apparently possessed, falls backward off a ledge to her death, the townspeople gathered in horror.

A bustling rage is astir in the village as a stoic — and also handsome and mustachioed — Gendarmerie sergeant named Masoud (an appropriately cold Navid Pourfaraj) descends upon the town to confiscate its weapons, in an apparent attempt to curb amateur attempted exorcisms from taking place. Specifically, locals, cursed with this long-held fear that a demon is secretly festering among them, are bloodletting one another using their rifles, which makes for a number of bloody discomfiting scenes where locals are mortally wounded by each other.

This only incenses the locals further, while also shaking out resident shaman Amardan (Pouria Rahimi Sam), who through some spooky witchcraft of his own thinks he can solve the town’s problems. Between the shaman and sergeant, they hope to ameliorate the bad vibes in the town and stop a potential breakout of all-out mob mania, as townsfolk start to point fingers at one another and suspect each other for being sick. See the Covid parallels? While likely not explicitly Amiri’s goal, the paranoid currents floating in the town certainly resemble the way we all felt in the middle of 2020: struck dumb by terror and confusion. (Amiri has stated the film is meant to put a genre spin on his own memories growing up Iranian-Kurdish.) That also makes the film prescient for an Iran wracked by the Covid crisis, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s only recently lifted ban on American-made vaccines.

But back in Zalava, meanwhile, as the resident voice of reason, local physician Maliheh (Hoda Zeinolabedin) is collecting blood samples to assess rising adrenaline levels. Her scientific findings fall on deaf, disinterested ears, except perhaps for those of Masoud, who holds an obvious attraction for her. This yields a tender, vigil-like moment wherein he tells her he was born an orphan with an extra finger, and that anyone who tried to adopt him saw this deformity as a mark of the devil. Pourfaraj’s performance is moving here, but this is, to the movie’s downfall, about the only moment in which we can see behind the curtain of his placid, walled-up exterior.

Though the movie does have its moments of people coming unhinged, no question. The atmosphere of hysteria pervading the movie mirrors its setting at the beginning of the 1978 Iranian Revolution. Every moment in the movie is just at the point of boiling over, but never quite does. The movie is handsomely, adequately shot, but a morose, insistent score and mostly ambivalent cinematography keep “Zalava” from being the kind of experience that fully immerses you into the terror. The movie’s scares remain, mostly, as bottled up as the film’s central demon, whose mysterious identity is never solved. While the movie barrels toward some tense face-offs between the townsfolk, and more than a few convulsing moments of possessed (maybe?) hysteria, “Zalava” never quite takes off as a terrifying genre piece, even if Amiri’s attempt to exorcise his own demons is admirable.

Grade: C+

“Zalava” premiered at the Venice and Toronto international film festivals before heading onto Fantastic Fest . It is currently seeking U.S. distribution.

As new movies open in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, IndieWire will continue to review them whenever possible. We encourage readers to follow the safety precautions provided by CDC and health authorities. Additionally, our coverage will provide alternative viewing options whenever they are available.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

Movie review: ‘Malignant’

Bob Garver This was not a good weekend for new releases. Studios weren’t eager to release many movies in the shadow of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” And considering that movie’s $35 million second-weekend haul, I can’t say I blame them. The best-performing new release didn’t even come in second to “Shang-Chi,” it came in third behind the fifth weekend of “Free Guy.” I saw the horror movie “Malignant” on Friday night, a prime moviegoing time, and there couldn’t have been more than 10 people in the theater. But I guarantee that every one of those less-than-10 voices was screaming and laughing and screaming with laughter at the last act of this movie. Madison (Annabelle Wallis) is pregnant for the fourth time in two years, having suffered three m.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: SHELTER IN PLACE

Brendan Hines, Tatjana Marjanovic, Ola Kaminska, Kevin Daniels, Jey Reynolds. SHELTER IN PLACE is set at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (for Los Angeles non-locals, this is a real-life historic high-end establishment on Hollywood Boulevard). Fair warning: it takes place during a pandemic, when everything is on lockdown. If you feel that you’ve had enough of feeling isolated and trapped in your own recent experience and don’t want any more in your entertainment, this may not be the movie for you.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Midnight Mass review: Haunting series’ follow-up is a holy terror

Mike Flanagan’s projects are quickly becoming a Halloween tradition on Netflix, thanks to a pair of terrifying limited series collectively known as “The Haunting anthology” that premiered to rave reviews in October 2018 and 2020. Following the success of those series, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Flanagan brings another stylish thriller to the streaming service just in time for Halloween this year titled Midnight Mass.
TV SERIES
Observer

‘Possession’ and the Lost Movies of the Streaming Wars

In 2017, film archivists at Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation estimated that half of all American films made before 1950 are now lost, unable to be viewed, and perhaps more than 90% of films made before 1929 are similarly gone forever. At the Library of Congress, experts have found that 70% of silent films have been completely lost, with many of the remaining silent films being incomplete or lower-quality versions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: THE FOREVER PURGE

Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Herta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, Zahn McClarnon. Release Date: July 2, 2021 (theatrical); September 14, 2021 (Digital); September 28, 2021 (Blu-ray/DVD/4K) THE FOREVER PURGE is the fifth film in the PURGE franchise, which launched in 2013 (there has also been a...
MOVIES
yourchoiceway.com

Wife of a Spy Movie Review

The setting is Japan before they entered World War II. The handwriting is already on the wall, though, as Japan has entered into an agreement with Germany and Italy. Kiyoshi Kurosawa's "Wife of a Spy" is about one Japanese couple's story: Yusaku Fukuhara (Issey Takahashi) and his wife Satoko (Yu Aoi). Yusaku is a silk merchant who is an amateur filmmaker on the side. He who is proud to be Japanese, but is in stark disagreement with where his government is headed. He believes that an armed conflict with the United States will lead to the destruction of Japan.
MOVIES
Omaha.com

MOVIE REVIEW: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' ups the ante of the Venomverse

Not a whole lot of people I know liked the first “Venom” movie. I loved it for what it was and that was an absolutely fun film to sit back to and enjoy. Tom Hardy nails both the characters of Eddy Brock and Venom. And honestly, the first movie and now even moreso in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” is really about their relationship.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ Review: Payal Kapadia’s Dreamlike Protest Documentary Is Personal and Political

, Payal Kapadia’s feature debut “A Night of Knowing Nothing” is composed of archival footage, student chronicles of contemporary protests, and letters whispered aloud to an absent lover. Co-written by Kapadia and Himanshu Prajapati, its fictitious framing device — a box discovered in a room at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), containing lost film reels and a diary written by a student known only as “L” — creates several floating layers of dramatic reality, which gently fall atop each other to create a vivid portrait of revolt and oppression, love and pain, and philosophical thought threatened by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Slight Iranian#Gypsies
Valley News

Movie review ‘Cry Macho’

Bob Garver Like last weekend, this weekend at the box office was underwhelming, especially for new releases. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to dominate in the No. 1 spot for the third straight weekend. “Free Guy” held steady at No. 2 in its sixth. I had to go down to No. 3 to find a new movie to review. “Cry Macho” made almost $1 million less than last weekend’s “Malignant” despite playing on nearly 500 more screens across the country. And remember, the two movies that beat it are each a week staler than they were against “Malignant.” The film is no doubt underwhelming commercially, and it’s pretty underwhelming creatively as well. Clint Eastwood directs and stars as Michael Milo, a once-prominent Texas rodeo star now ravaged by age, add.
MOVIES
uwpexponent.com

“Free Guy” Movie Review

Rating: PG-13 Running time: 1 hr, 55min. A new action film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and many more. Ryan Reynolds portrays a bank teller who discovers that he is actually an NPC, non-player character, inside a brutal, open world video game. This isn’t your normal video game...
MOVIES
WOWK

12 spooky movies filmed or set in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With October coming around the corner, many horror fans are starting their lists of movies to watch before Halloween. From sci-fi, psychological thriller, horror, and everything in between, a number of chilling films have been either set or filmed in West Virginia. Here are 12 movies that fans of the paranormal might consider adding to their list.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Black Widow”

After having to wait over a year from its originally slotted release date, fans and moviegoers are finally getting a deeper look into the origins of the first female Avenger, “Black Widow” in this action-packed film directed by Cate Shortland. The film begins when Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is younger,...
MOVIES
suncoastnews.com

Movie review: Prisoners of the Ghostland

Dreams are vehicles that can transport us to impossible destinations, reunite us with the dead, and goad us with visions of unachieved goals and unresolved conflicts. Dreams rarely adhere to the standard laws of logic which govern our daily lives, and often unfold in a nonlinear trajectory. They may compel us to reexamine ourselves from a new perspective or provide a fertile source of creative inspiration.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Vans Gets Spooky With Horror Movie-Themed Collection

Readying for the spooky season ahead, Vans has teamed up with Warner Bros. to create a horror film-themed capsule collection of footwear and apparel. The collaboration spotlights Halloween classics such as The Shining, Friday the 13th and The Exorcist. Leading the lineup is the Slip-On silhouette, which is given a...
LIFESTYLE
keengamer.com

Rogue Lords Review: Your Own Campaign of Terror

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s no wonder people are already dusting off their annual no-explanation-necessary costumes. Here is a new turn-based roguelike adventure, just in time for the festive season. Rogue Lords isn’t just a fun romp through a despairing medieval land. It’s also a celebration of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a...
MOVIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy