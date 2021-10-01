CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities: Fleeing Thief Crashes Vehicle Into Bus In Teaneck, Captured By Bogota PD

A thief who crashed his car into a bus while fleeing Teaneck police was captured by their colleagues from Bogota, authorities said.

Jamaal Bertrand had just walked past officers responding to a fraud attempt at a township T-Mobile store late Wednesday afternoon when an employee pointed him out, Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

Bertrand, 34, of Williamstown, bolted as they approached -- but was later spotted Officer Melissa Terpstra as she drove by on Cedar Lane, Faggello said.

Bertrand, who’d removed his sweatshirt in an attempt to elude police, “ducked behind a bush after seeing Officer Terpstra and then ran to his vehicle that was parked nearby,” the deputy chief said.

The officer began chasing him but stopped because of the time of day and volume of traffic in an area that’s routinely congested, Faggello said.

Bertrand crashed moments later on River Road.

He got out and ran through several yards before responding Bogota police nabbed him.

Bertrand, who has a history of credit card fraud, was carrying a bogus Pennsylvania driver’s license, Faggello said.

He was checked out at Holy Name Medical Center and cleared after complaining of pain. No one aboard the bus was reported injured.

Bertrand remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges that include aggravated assault, resisting arrest, eluding, obstruction and possession of a false government document.

Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly thanked Bogota police for their assistance.

UPDATE: A Teaneck ex-con accused of leading a band of brazen burglars who committed no fewer than 84 broad-daylight break-ins throughout New Jersey and Rockland could find two of them testifying against him if he goes to trial. READ MORE....

