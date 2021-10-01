CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNsure says 2022 premiums will be lower, with more choices

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota families who get their health insurance through the state-run MNsure exchange will save an average of $684 per year and will have more plans to choose from in 2022, officials said Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce and MNsure released information on rates and options for 2022 in advance of open enrollment, which begins Nov. 1.

They said average premiums will be lower because more Minnesotans than ever before will be eligible for tax credits to lower their costs, thanks to federal stimulus funding.

“Most MNsure enrollees who qualify will see significant savings in 2022, making it the best year for consumers to take another look to see how much they can save,” MNsure CEO Nate Clark said in a statement.

Every county in Minnesota will have at least two insurers offering individual market plans, with all but seven counties having three or more insurers. And every county will have at least 22 separate plan options in the individual market.

The individual health plan market serves people who don’t have employer-based coverage and aren’t eligible for Medicare or Medicaid. About 3% of Minnesotans, or 163,000 people, have individual health insurance plans, including 107,000 who get coverage through MNsure. About 4% of Minnesotans are uninsured.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

