House Democrats have established a vote on a bill that would suspend the US debt ceiling until after the 2022 congressional elections. ''The debt ceiling suspension to Dec. 16, 2022 is urgently needed because the Treasury Department has warned it could run out of accounting measures to stave off a payment default sometime in October. But Republicans have vowed to block the measure in the Senate as long as Democrats are pursuing their separate package of tax hikes and spending.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO