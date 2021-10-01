CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thalian Association returns with a classic: ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ highlights division of racism, unity in friendship

By Shea Carver
portcitydaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Heralded on Broadway (three Outer Critics Circle, one Obie award) as well as in Hollywood (four Oscars, three Golden Globes), “Driving Miss Daisy” launched in 1987 and won the Pulitzer Prize in dramatic writing for its portrayal of an unlikely friendship that challenged the racial divide at a heated time in the American South. Though a lot has changed since the play’s timeline — 1948 to 1973 — even today it stands as a stark reminder that the depths of discrimination are within short reach in our nation’s history, past and present.

