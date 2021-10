ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service continues to be a source of frustration for Marylanders, resulting in complaints about mail arriving late or sometimes not at all. The problems are all too familiar for Debbie Duarte, a Baltimore County resident who didn’t pull any punches while explaining just how fed up she is with the service she’s received. “It’s horrible,” Duarte said. “The mail system down here is horrible. My sister is lucky if she gets mail in her house. I live in Dundalk. I’m lucky if I get mail at my house once a week, if that.” Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger...

