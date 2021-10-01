CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mockingbird Movies: "The Addams Family"

 4 days ago

Join your library for a great afternoon movie to help get you into the Halloween spirit. At this session, we’ll be showing a family-friendly flick from 2019 with the animated version of “The Addams Family” with the voices of Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. In this film, the eccentrically macabre Addams family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday’s friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. This film is rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action, and has a run time of 1 hour and 26 minutes. Feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy!

Think, for a minute, about the Gothic, black-and-white family of ghouls first introduced by cartoonist Charles Addams in the pages of the New Yorker, and later given flesh in the beloved 1960s TV show “The Addams Family” and two 1990s live-action movies. There’s Gomez, with his pencil mustache; Morticia, with her witchy, flowing, floor-length gown; Wednesday, their death-obsessed daughter; Uncle Fester, with the cue-ball head; Lurch, the Frankensteinian butler.
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they’re less than a week away from returning to theaters. Following on from the 2019 animated reboot, the Addams family are back for another go-around this October. With the sequel incoming, the first clip from The Addams Family 2 has now landed, teasing Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron’s return as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Check it out above.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 returns on Friday, October 1 with the launch of the highly-anticipated soundtrack featuring: a new collab from Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Rock Mafia; Christina Aguilera’s new rendition of the famous theme song that will have you snapping your fingers; as well as Snoop Dogg (who also voices Cousin IT!), October London, DJ Battlecat, Oplus & Yoshi dropping new music!
The Addams Family 2, a kookier and spookier follow up to the 2019 animated hit from MGM, Bron Creative, and Cinesite Animation arrives in theaters on Friday, Oct. 1. The film is co-directed by CalArts alum Conrad Vernon (Film/Video 92) and Greg Tiernan. The sequel thrusts the Addams family characters...
For the better part of a century, Charles Addams' iconic Addams Family has delighted fans with their creepy and kooky antics, which have been adapted into movies and TV series thanks to a variety of performers. For the animated The Addams Family 2, director Conrad Vernon has an impressive cast that captures the spirit of the macabre family, with this latest film taking them on a road trip. The filmmaker recently weighed in on which stars in the film are most like their on-screen characters and who are the most different. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.
Spooky season has officially begun. With The Addams Family 2, scary parents Gomez and Mortitia and their clan are back and ready to share their wonderfully weird selves with us. Here's everything to know about the sequel to 2019's animated Addams Family movie, which made more than $203 million at the box office.
With an iconic theme song (snap, snap), television series, cartoons, movies, comics and more, "The Addams Family" is a well established property. Unfortunately, the latest outing has no established reason for existing. Animation has given the world some beautiful stories like "The Lion King," "Wolfwalkers," "Spirited Away," and so much...
The 2019 animated feature “The Addams Family” was a cute refresh of the classic Addams Family characters for a new, younger audience. Clocking in at 83 years young (Charles Addams’ cartoons debuted in The New Yorker Magazine in 1938), it’s amazing that the Addamses have the staying power that they do. The new films, shepherded by directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, stay true to the Charles Addams aesthetic in design and sensibility, and the filmmakers have assembled a talented voice cast to embody this macabre and tight knit family and deliver the darkly punny dialogue that is their hallmark.
Everyone’s favorite creepy family is back just in time for some Halloween spooks. MGM’s The Addams Family 2 will premiere both in theaters and on demand on Oct. 1. Until then, take a peek at what kooky new adventures await Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester with Romper’s exclusive sneak peek into The Addams Family 2.
The Addams Family 2, 2021. Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. Featuring the voice talents of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Bette Midler, Wallace Shawn, Snoop Dogg, Conrad Vernon, Cherami Leigh, and Bill Hader. SYNOPSIS:. The Addams get tangled up in more...
The long-running nature of The Addams Family means that new projects featuring the characters are developed every few years through a variety of mediums. While there's no live-action film announced, many audiences look at the casting choices for the animated The Addams Family as some of the most successful takes on the characters, leaving audiences to hope the cast of the animated films could also join a live-action project. The Addams Family 2 director Conrad Vernon, however, noted that while he is especially proud of the cast of this series, bringing them into live-action would come with a number of challenges and complications that he doesn't face in the world of animation. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.
We can hear that theme song at the mere mention of the name! Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Thing, Cousin It, Lurch and the rest of the Addams Family clan are back for The Addams Family 2 – and this time the gang are going on a macabre road trip across the USA! The animated sequel’s star-studded voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader.
Dallas, Texas-based Showbiz Cinemas is resuming its Sensory-Friendly Screenings with the a special screening of animated sequel The Addams Family 2 on Saturday, October 9. Moving forward, Showbiz Cinemas Sensory Friendly screenings will be held once monthly. Upcoming screenings with tickets currently on sale are September 30 and October 9 showings of The Addams Family 2. Visit ShowbizCinemas.com for exact showtimes and to find more information. Upcoming films to receive sensory-friendly screenings from Showbiz will include animated films Ron’s Gone Wrong, Encanto, and Sing 2.
Kids grow up so fast, don't they? In The Addams Family 2, loving parents Gomez (Oscar Isaac) and Morticia (Charlize Theron) realize that their precious children Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) are rapidly changing, so they decide to take the entire family on a wild road trip across America. Will the unpredictable adventure succeed in bringing the family closer together?
Kellogg’s is getting mysterious and spooky this Fall and it is all thanks to the Addams Family! You’ve probably seen these in a store near you already, after all, they have been around since August in preparation for the upcoming Addams Family 2 movie set to premiere on October 1. And if you haven’t seen them, you may want to go on a hunt (if you are a fan of all things spooky of course).
In a perfect world, Charles Addams would rise from the dead, appalled at the goings on in The Addams Family 2, leaving his estate the comforting task of reburying him. But we live in an imperfect world, divided by class, taste, and family values which are out of step with those of the original Addams family. Charles will remain underground, his back to the evening sky, avoiding the hell out of this vapid, antiseptic tank of a film-for-all-ages. The Addams Family 2 perpetrates the worst sin, turning the seditious whimsy of his original New Yorker cartoon into a children’s film.
