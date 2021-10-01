Mockingbird Movies: "The Addams Family"
Join your library for a great afternoon movie to help get you into the Halloween spirit. At this session, we’ll be showing a family-friendly flick from 2019 with the animated version of “The Addams Family” with the voices of Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. In this film, the eccentrically macabre Addams family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday’s friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. This film is rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action, and has a run time of 1 hour and 26 minutes. Feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy!www.abilenetx.gov
