IXS Releases Two Dual-Layer Laminate Waterproof Jackets

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile fall has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, most regions won’t see inclement weather until winter approaches. Temperatures and rain may drop over the next few months, but most urban riders will default to lighter jackets for now. As a result, iXS’s new Classic Jacket Eton ST Plus and Ladies Jacket Elora ST Plus are perfect companions for the season.

