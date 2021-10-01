CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Were yields the primary driver for this week's market pullback?

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Mike Santoli and Bespoke co-founder Paul Hickey join Closing Bell with their outlook on the markets. "What investors didn't seem to notice was the last three days, yields were actually falling and the market kept going down with it," Hickey tells Wilfred Frost about what propelled this week's pullback.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks higher after Monday's tech decline. U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday as tech stocks bounced, one day after the Nasdaq sank more than 2.1%. Monday's session was marked by rotation out of tech names as bond yields remained elevated. The S&P 500 on Monday fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or nearly 1%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfred Frost
CNBC

European markets close higher as banking and tech stocks rally; Greggs up 10%

Skittishness in the U.S. market has been prompted by a recent jump in bond yields that has caused investors to flee highly valued tech stocks. Economic data releases included French industrial output, the latest Italian GDP reading and final purchasing manager's index (PMI) data from across the euro zone. European...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullback#Closing Bell#Cnbc
CNBC

Picking 'high quality' stocks to invest in like TJX, Honeywell

Watch CNBC's Full Interview with BlackRock's Jeff Rosenberg. Watch CNBC's full interview with Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Frank Del Rio. Watch Tuesday's full episode of the Halftime Report — October 5, 2021. 3 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO05:35. Ironsides' Barry Knapp is waiting for a bigger drop to invest. 3...
STOCKS
CNBC

Analysts expect the bull market to rise again by year-end

Profit Investments CEO Eugene Profit and Jimmy Chang from Rockefeller Global Family Office join Closing Bell just after the market close. "I do think that we are in the midst of a corrective phase within a bull market," and markets will move higher again by year-end, Chang tells Sara Eisen.
STOCKS
CNN

Stocks tumble on inflation and debt ceiling worries

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is starting the week in the red, with the Dow and other major indexes sharply lower. The Dow (INDU) dropped more than 350 points, or 1.1%, in the late morning. The S&P 500 (SPX), a broader gauge of the US stock market, was down 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) fell the most with a 2.1% decline.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
24/7 Wall St.

Meme Stock Movers for 10/4: Aterian, Camber Energy, IonQ, Tesla

Following a rocky start Friday, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed the day with gains of around 1%. The good news reversed in Monday’s premarket session, with all three trading down less than half a point. Over the weekend, President Biden said that there will be no vote on the infrastructure deal without a deal on the larger reconciliation package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the infrastructure bill to pass by October 31, a month later than originally planned.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy