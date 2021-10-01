Cycleweird: That Time Ducati Made Three-Wheeled Haulers
Just about any motorcycle OEM that’s been in business for a decent amount of time has some interesting twists and turns in its history. Take Ducati, for example. While you may know that the company got its start in the 1920s making radios and radio components, fewer people may be aware that the company made three-wheeled utility vehicles, as well. We’d tell you to strap in for this history lesson, except they didn’t exactly go very fast.www.rideapart.com
