This story is part of Protocol's Manual, "Buy now. Pay later. Win the future." A former J.P. Morgan analyst, Giesecke joined the Swedish "buy now, pay later" startup as a finance vice president in 2017. She was promoted to chief financial officer in just a few months. In March, she assumed the role of chief expansion officer, shortly before Klarna announced it raised $639 million to spread its services around the world. Klarna has made key acquisitions since Giesecke joined the leadership team, including Moneymour, an Italian "buy now, pay later" firm, and Hero, a U.K.-based ecommerce software company.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO