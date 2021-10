All Northwest Carpenters Union picket activities are temporarily paused Friday following unsanctioned wildcat strikes that took place Thursday. In a letter from the union team, it states that “roaming protests headed by a small, unsanctioned group of protestors, that includes union and non-union members” led to Friday’s temporary closure. The letter also makes it clear that the union is still on strike, and says members who are required to withhold their labor will continue to do so until there is an agreement to consider.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO