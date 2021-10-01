CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Natalie Morales is leaving NBC News after 22 years

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Morales is leaving NBC. The television journalist announced her departure in an internal memo to NBC News colleagues on Friday, explaining that she was excited to be pursuing "a new adventure," but didn't disclose details of what is next for her. Morales will continue to appear as a "Dateline"...

www.today.com

Comments / 42

Related
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales shares sweet selfie with husband to celebrate 'new beginnings'

After news broke on Friday that Natalie Morales would be leaving NBC News after 22 years, the 49-year-old television journalist took to social media to celebrate. In a sweet selfie with her husband of 23 years Joe Rhodes, Morales can be seen smiling bright while cheers'ing a Corona on the beach. The couple got married in 1998 and have two children together: Josh, 17, and Luke, 13.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today Show' Star Reveals NBC Exit After Over Two Decades

Today Show anchor Natalie Morales is leaving the long-running morning show after 22 years. She will continue appearing on NBC News' Dateline through the end of the year. She will also be given a send-off on Today soon, as the date of her final broadcast was not announced. Today executive producer Tom Mazzarelli said Morales was "offered an opportunity she's passionate about."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
ETOnline.com

Amanda Kloots Reacts to Natalie Morales Joining 'The Talk' (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots is thrilled with The Talk's latest addition! ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Kloots the same day that her CBS talk show announced Natalie Morales as the newest co-host, and the performer couldn't be more excited to welcome the journalist to the show. "It's such great news. We can’t...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

In the wake of Sharon Osbourne’s departure from the ‘Today Show,’ a departing ‘Today Show’ star is reportedly out to save ‘The Talk.’

Natalie Morales, a journalist for the Today Show, announced her plans to leave NBC News on Friday, sparking speculation about her future. Morales is set to join CBS’ daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone major changes in recent months, according to sources. Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced their departures before Season 12 began in September, after Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March. Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila took over for Osbourne and Inaba, respectively. “We need to save the show after Sharon Osbourne’s disastrous exit,” a source close to The Talk told The Daily Mail on Friday. “Natalie is a well-known news personality, and her gravitas can assist us in turning The Talk around. Morales joining the show would give them the “opportunity to float and fix a sinking ship,” according to another source. ” CBS declined to comment on the story. Morales announced her plans to leave NBC News after 22 years in a statement to her NBC News colleagues on Friday afternoon. She’ll be on Dateline until the end of the current season, and her final Today Show appearance has yet to be announced. Morales was “offered an opportunity she’s passionate about,” according to executive producer Tom Mazzarelli. “
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Watch ‘The Talk’ Introduce New Host Natalie Morales (Video)

Natalie Morales has started her next career chapter at “The Talk.”. The show welcomed Morales as a new host this morning. Morales joined the show via Zoom. She will start hosting in person Monday, Oct. 11, for Season 12. “It’s always exciting and new to start something different,” she said...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

CBS Confirms Natalie Morales Is the Newest Co-Host of The Talk

CBS officially announced the addition of Natalie Morales to the network’s daytime panel talk show, The Talk. Morales, the longtime NBC newser, will debut live on Monday, Oct. 11, alongside hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Nbc Nightly News#Nbc News#Dateline#Wvit#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Chris Cuomo Controversy Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign under the cloud of his sexual harassment scandal. But now, his brother Chris Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations, too ... and the situation is worse than originally thought. On September 24, Chris' former boss Shelley Ross, penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling him out for sexual harassment in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Emotionally Denounces Antivax ‘Personal Choice’ Arguments: ‘Tell That To the Family of the Person Who Just Died’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow got emotional Wednesday night talking about hospitals in the areas of the country hardest hit by Covid, with non-Covid patients having trouble getting treatment and staff having to make decisions about rationing care. Maddow reported that Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) had just announced that Alaska was declaring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Former "The View" Star Just Said She'd Never Co-Host Again

Since its debut in 1997, The View has seen a total of 22 co-hosts sit around the daytime talk show's iconic table. With their different perspectives and backgrounds, the women of The View have debated the most controversial and newsworthy topics as fans across the country watch and discuss amongst themselves. Viewers align with some co-hosts and despise others, depending on where they land on the political spectrum.
CELEBRITIES
Lynchburg News and Advance

‘Judy Justice’ Trailer: Meet the Judge’s New Team — Including Her Granddaughter (VIDEO)

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy