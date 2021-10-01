Natalie Morales is leaving NBC News after 22 years

Natalie Morales, a journalist for the Today Show, announced her plans to leave NBC News on Friday, sparking speculation about her future. Morales is set to join CBS’ daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone major changes in recent months, according to sources. Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced their departures before Season 12 began in September, after Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March. Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila took over for Osbourne and Inaba, respectively. “We need to save the show after Sharon Osbourne’s disastrous exit,” a source close to The Talk told The Daily Mail on Friday. “Natalie is a well-known news personality, and her gravitas can assist us in turning The Talk around. Morales joining the show would give them the “opportunity to float and fix a sinking ship,” according to another source. ” CBS declined to comment on the story. Morales announced her plans to leave NBC News after 22 years in a statement to her NBC News colleagues on Friday afternoon. She’ll be on Dateline until the end of the current season, and her final Today Show appearance has yet to be announced. Morales was “offered an opportunity she’s passionate about,” according to executive producer Tom Mazzarelli. “

