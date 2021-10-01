Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby Will Still Compete On 'DWTS' Despite Both Testing Positive For COVID-19

COVID can’t keep them away! Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will still be breaking out their dancing shoes.

The Dancing With the Stars duo tested positive for COVID-19 this week, but that won’t stop them from competing on the show. Burke revealed during an appearance on Good Morning America that the pair will both be dancing remotely for the next round.

“We’re going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home,” the professional dancer revealed. “Look at that, I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom,” she said while showing the inside of her house.

It all started on Sunday, September 26 when Burke took to Instagram to reveal that she had contracted the virus.

“The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad,” she said in the video. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down.”

Burke’s results came just before she and Rigsby were set to hit the stage for their salsa performance on Monday, September 27. Instead, the show used a video of the pair doing their routine during rehearsal as their performance for the week.

It wasn’t until a few days later when the Peloton instructor revealed that he also contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

“I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year,” Risby said in his IG video. “Right now [I] have really mild symptoms: congestion, little bit of a headache, cough.”

“But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working so we’re super grateful for that,” he added.

He also asked his followers for patience as his fate on DWTS had yet to be determined.

Before Rigsby received his positive test results, the pair told reporters earlier in the week that they were weighing their options for their upcoming performances.

“Option A is that I rehearse with a sub partner for the entire week, and I also perform with that person depending on when Cheryl is cleared,” Rigsby told Us Weekly. “Then the other option might be I dance with a sub and then Cheryl is safe the day [of the show] last minute and dances with me on Monday.”

“All of this is kind of determined by people who know a lot more about COVID and CDC guidelines, so we’re at the helm of their duty,” he added.

The fitness guru clearly wasn’t aware at the time that the pair would both be dancing remotely for their upcoming performance on Monday, October 4.