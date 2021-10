Be a part of a special watch party for the indie horror film The Amityville Moon on release day. (The film is rated R.) Join comedian Loren Kling as he hosts the party with the filmmakers and special guests for a frightening watch party to remember. The Amityville Moon is sure to be a terrifying experience. What if a house of holiness turned out to be a haven of evil? As Alyssa and Karla try to escape from the church home that holds them captive, Karla is slaughtered by vicious, semi-human creatures. After Detective Kimball tracks down Alyssa at a rowdy biker bar, she tells Kimball that women inmates disappear every full moon, and shows him the silver bullets in her gun. Now the two must return to the halfway house to confront the priest and nuns—and the snarling, savage evil—that dwell within.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO