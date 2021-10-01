CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Remains Farmer Found in Iowa Field Could Be Missing Child Xavior Harrelson, Whose Been Missing Since May: Cops

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent discovery may finally explain what happened to Xavior Harrelson. Authorities in Iowa say a farmer reported having found possible human remains while doing fieldwork. "It appears to be that of an adolescent, and at this time, the clothing we see on scene, even though it's soiled, is consistent with what we knew Xavior to last be wearing," Mitch Mortvedt from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said.

