Billboards Suggest New Adele Album 30 Coming Soon

The concept behind the MTV reality show Are You The One is as follows: Twenty-two young singles are matched into ideal couplings using dating software, then must work to identify their perfect matches while living together. If each algorithmically ordained couple successfully identifies each other, the whole group gets to split a million dollars — so, sort of a dystopian remix of familiar MTV concepts like The Real World and Next. In season six, filmed in New Orleans in 2017, the contestants were victorious, which left college dropout Tyler Colon with a $50,000 nest egg. He also walked away with a potential soulmate, but in hindsight it seems his dabblings in music with castmate Ethan Cohen, aka Emoney, left more of an impact than his pairing with Nicole Spiller, regrettable though “Happy Place” may be.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO