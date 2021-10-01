CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboards Suggest New Adele Album 30 Coming Soon

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in February 2020, Adele announced that her new album would be out in September. Likely due to the pandemic, that did not happen. We’ve now been through two Septembers since then with no new Adele album. Even her SNL hosting debut did not turn out to be promo for a new LP.

