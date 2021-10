An amazing thing happened on my way to the MMO variety store: I got completely sucked back in to Elder Scrolls Online. It did not come at a convenient time, what with New World’s launch and all, but sometimes you can’t help when your interest in an MMORPG ignites. The long and the short of it is that I’ve been having a better time in ESO than pretty much any MMO this year to date, and so I’m tip-toeing into this column space to share a few thoughts on it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO