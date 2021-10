DBTB – Well, I’ve finally gotten to watch some prospect hockey. It’s glorious! And even though we’re only just now getting underway, with the CHL still to begin play any minute now, along with the NCAA and some of the Tier II Canadian leagues, almost everyone else has been hitting the ice for real games! That count! For real! And what a year it’s shaping up to be! This could be the deepest, most talented class we’ve seen in a long time – perhaps since the 2015 class. Perhaps better. And it’s everywhere. My Top 32 Board has players from 12 different leagues and it easily could have been 15 or so. That’s crazy.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO