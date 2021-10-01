CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A’s call up Pete Kozma!

By Alex Hall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s have been eliminated from postseason contention, but there will be an interesting new player to watch for the final three games of the year. The A’s placed infielder Vimael Machin on the 10-day injured list Friday with a stomach illness, not related to COVID-19. To take his place on the active roster, they called up veteran infielder Pete Kozma from Triple-A Las Vegas. Kozma was not on the 40-man roster, but there was already an open spot to add him without any further moves.

Kozma back in bigs for the first time since '18

HOUSTON -- Pete Kozma had already been resigned to the fact that a callup to the A’s big league roster was probably not in the cards for 2021. So when Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan broke the news, Kozma assumed he was part of some cruel prank that was being played on him.
Atheltics starting Pete Kozma at shortstop on Friday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Pete Kozma is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Kozma will make his 2021 season debut after Josh Harrison was moved to third base and Matt Chapman was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Framber Valdez, our models project Kozma to score 6.9 FanDuel...
A's select infielder Pete Kozma from Triple-A, place Vimael Machin on IL

HOUSTON - Pete Kozma, the veteran infielder who last played in the majors in 2018, was called up by the A’s on Friday for their final series in Houston after spending all season at Triple-A Las Vegas. “Honestly, I didn’t think it was real,” Kozma said Friday afternoon. Kozma, 33,...
Kozma called up by A’s, back in majors for first time since 2018; Bassitt done for year

Infielder and longtime farmhand Pete Kozma will get some big league playing time under his belt this year. With three games left to play against the Houston Astros, who clinched the American League West division title on Thursday, the Oakland A’s called up the 33-year-old infielder to replace an ill Vimael Machin on the active roster.
