A’s call up Pete Kozma!
The Oakland A’s have been eliminated from postseason contention, but there will be an interesting new player to watch for the final three games of the year. The A’s placed infielder Vimael Machin on the 10-day injured list Friday with a stomach illness, not related to COVID-19. To take his place on the active roster, they called up veteran infielder Pete Kozma from Triple-A Las Vegas. Kozma was not on the 40-man roster, but there was already an open spot to add him without any further moves.www.athleticsnation.com
