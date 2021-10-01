CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Luby's Inc. sells 26 real estate properties for $88M

By Olivia Pulsinelli
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston-based restaurant company Luby's Inc. (NYSE: LUB) took a big step forward in its liquidation plan with the completion of a real estate deal. The company announced Oct. 1 that it completed its previously announced sale of 26 real estate properties to Arizona-based Store Capital (NYSE: STOR) for $88 million. A portion of the proceeds from this and other sales will be used to repay in full the company's senior lender, MSD PCOF Partners VI LLC.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Restaurants#Luby S Inc#Store Capital#Stor#Msd Pcof Partners Vi Llc#Fuddruckers#Cafeterias#Jll
Whittier Daily News

What’s the real cost of a real estate downpayment?

As you’ve read here a number of times, buying commercial real estate is a great way to build generational wealth. It’s like a jelly of the month club. By that, I mean the gift that keeps on giving!. Many who read this column have founded an enterprise housed in a...
REAL ESTATE
boulevardsentinel.com

The seller’s market in NELA real estate surges on

The latest home-sales data for Northeast Los Angeles, covering the month of August, give an especially clear picture of the market for residential real estate. That’s because home sales began to recover from the pandemic-induced slump in August 2020, making year-over-year measurements from August 2020 to August 2021 a good indication of market activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
Housing Wire

For I Heart Real Estate, it’s about more than real estate

When the I Heart Real Estate team isn’t busy with clients, it’s a safe bet that the company is helping someone, somewhere, in a time of need. Founder and CEO Christopher Stevens insists on it. On the I Heart Real Estate blog section of the company website, a post authored...
REAL ESTATE
KTAR News

Valley real estate agent lists luxury properties accepting cryptocurrency from buyers

PHOENIX — A Valley real estate agent has listed four luxury condominiums with the seller allowing the option of cryptocurrency as payment. The four condominiums located in Scottsdale range in price from $1 million to just over $2 million and are part of the portfolio of family investment group Hudye Group, according to a press release, with luxury estate specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty representing the group.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxuryrealestate.com

Nicole Bennett of Chase International Real Estate Sells Impressive Custom Shaffer’s Mill Estate for $4.45 Million

TAHOMA, CA - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 9030 Versant Ct, Tahoma, CA for $4,450,000. Representing the seller was Nicole Bennett. This stunning custom Shaffer's Mill property is situated on the 10th fairway of the golf course. The five-bedroom home has two master suites, den/office, additional family room, bunk room, expansive deck with hot tub and golf course views. An impressive stone patio features a gas fire pit, built-in seating, heaters and lighting, spacious outdoor kitchen with built-in gas BBQ. The spectacular architectural design encompasses modern mountain living with all the comforts of a cozy family home.
TAHOMA, CA
Inman.com

Sell real estate better with AI and fully automated marketing

Utilizing digital marketing when selling real estate is key to ensure that you optimize your sales operations. However, the digital landscape is changing rapidly and as AI solutions are becoming more and more powerful, the industry needs to be constantly alert to the commercial opportunities that come with them. Implementing AI and automation into your digital marketing strategy will provide competitive advantages and create more streamlined processes.
REAL ESTATE
nerej.com

Marr of Keliher Real Estate sells 36 Newbury St. for $7.5 million

Boston, MA Doug Marr of Keliher Real Estate has sold 36 Newbury St. for $7.5 million. The 6,000 s/f four-story building and basement includes four parking spaces and is fully occupied and anchored by Allan Edmonds Shoes. Marr represented the seller, Weber Trust and procured the buyer, WAM/Raptor Investments.
BOSTON, MA
luxuryrealestate.com

Robert Joffe of Launch Real Estate Sells Immaculate Craftman Estate for $3.45 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 5217 E Calle Redonda, for $3,450,000 represented by Robert Joffe. This outstanding craftsman cottage is walking distance from Hopi Elementary and is absolutely impeccable. At nearly 5,000 square feet, the floor plan offers exceptional space for daily family living, yet it's perfectly planned for large-scale entertaining. Two separate great rooms and two offices provide lots of room for a growing family and working from home as well. Each bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet with direct access to the pool, and the cutting-edge finishes include gorgeous real wood flooring, artistic tile, impeccable marble surfaces, impressive lighting, top of the line appliances and intricate high-end millwork. It's overflowing with quality and character.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotelbusiness.com

Condor Hospitality to sell hotels to Blackstone Real Estate

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners to sell its entire portfolio of hotels in a $305 million transaction. This is an all-cash transaction without the assumption of any existing debt. Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the company’s shareholders.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy