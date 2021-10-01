The 10 Best TV Stands to Upgrade Your Space

As we move toward more hours spent inside, now is a good time to take a look around your space and decide which pieces of furniture you can live with until spring and what needs to go ASAP. Updating your TV stand is a smart investment if what you have is purely functional and adds zero style to your family room. The good news is that there are plenty of attractive media consoles on the market to snag for an average of roughly $300. Plus, most come with extra space for storage—always a bonus. Read on for our recommendations, along with advice on what to consider before you shop.