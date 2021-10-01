CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The 10 Best TV Stands to Upgrade Your Space

By Rachel Klein
Popular Mechanics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move toward more hours spent inside, now is a good time to take a look around your space and decide which pieces of furniture you can live with until spring and what needs to go ASAP. Updating your TV stand is a smart investment if what you have is purely functional and adds zero style to your family room. The good news is that there are plenty of attractive media consoles on the market to snag for an average of roughly $300. Plus, most come with extra space for storage—always a bonus. Read on for our recommendations, along with advice on what to consider before you shop.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Easy Ways To Update Your Home Without Remodeling

Have you been thinking about renovating or remodeling your home but don’t want to put in the money or the effort? Well, there are plenty of ways that you can update your home and improve it without lifting a hammer. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few...
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

What type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile

Ceramic flooring can come in a variety of situations well. There are so many different variations that you can make a mistake in choosing. The thing that people talk about is what type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile?. You may no longer like your selection, and would...
HOME & GARDEN
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Stand Bags

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. Carrying a stand bag gives you more freedom to move around the golf course, you can walk straight up to your ball wherever it’s sitting. It’s also quicker and easier to deal with pre and post-game and it can help keep you fit.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Space Heaters of 2021

Shorter days, longer nights and freezing temperatures are here. To keep the chill at bay, space heaters provide a great and economical way to stay warm in a single room without having to heat up the whole house (or apartment). Not all space heaters, however, are built the same. Some may help heat up a large room while some are just good for keeping your personal space toasty. And then there are some that just feel like you're using a public bathroom's hand dryer. We tested and researched a number of space heaters to find 10 units tailored for different needs. The best part? Most come in at under $100.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Asap
gamepur.com

How to upgrade your shelter in Sheltered 2

From day one in Sheltered 2, you’re fighting to turn the makeshift shelter your faction stumbles upon into a home that they can use for years to come. While building more rooms and better amenities will help, you won’t survive in the long run unless you upgrade your shelter. This guide covers how to upgrade the various aspects of your shelter.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best wooden headphone stands in 2021

A solid headphone stand is key to any PC setup. One way to instantly take any setup to the next level is by not only adding a sleek and solid headphone stand to the mix but a wooden one at that. Here are the best wooden headphone stands to add to any PC setup in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
SolidSmack

Best Humidifiers for Homes and Office Spaces

Humidifiers are very beneficial in adding moisture to the air. It is seen as a piece of essential equipment by those who often experience colds, dry sinuses, bloody noses, and cracked lips due to a lack of air moisture. This is why having one at home is a must, especially during the seasons when the air starts getting dry.
HOME & GARDEN
marysvilleonline.net

Decking Out Your Outdoor Space

Now-perhaps more than ever before-creating a relaxing outdoor space has been at the top of homeowners' to-do lists. Basic porches and patios are out, and families are investing in extravagant exterior areas with high-quality furnishings and amenities. And they're doing so with natural and durable materials like cypress. Here are five ways homeowners are decking out their outdoor space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Seattle Times

5 ways to upgrade your home with technology

While home automation has been around for a while, it’s really only just getting started. Most smart gadgets can be smoothly integrated into an existing home — after all, you don’t need to rewire your whole house for voice-activated light bulbs. However, the more tech you add, the more your infrastructure needs may change. Consider these projects to plan for a smart future.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best standing desk converter 2021

The best standing desk converter can save you from the expense and hassle of buying and assembling a full standing desk. Instead of that, you just position a converter on top of your existing desk, allowing you to raise the height of your laptop or monitor. As well as saving...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

20 Pieces of Target Furniture to Upgrade Your Home

It's always a good time to go to Target! Target's website is the best place to find an endless selection of stylish furniture pieces for every budget and design scheme. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
TravelDailyNews.com

How to upgrade your bedroom and make it more comfortable

Your bedroom is the most important room in your home. But what if you're not in your home? You're traveling around in your RV and it's where you spend most of your time, so it's worth investing some time and money into making it more comfortable. We'll give you tips on what to look for when buying mattresses, choosing bedding, and more!
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

The Best Multitasking Furniture Finds to Make the Most of Your Spaces

With all of the time we’ve spent sheltering in place, working from home, or just laying low over the past year or so, our houses have never had to work harder—and spaces that can serve more than just their typical purpose have never been as valuable. Dining areas morphing into conference rooms for virtual meetings, living rooms doubling as workout spots, and kitchens acting as remote-school and homework stations are all now de rigueur. And we’re realizing, more and more, that it’s actually pretty easy to use a space in multiple ways when it’s set up with pieces that are adaptable, easy to move around, or made for multitasking.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Popular Mechanics

The Best Basin Wrenches for Amateurs and Professionals

The mounting nuts that hold your bathroom or kitchen sink in place are notoriously difficult to reach, and nearly impossible to loosen with a normal wrench. Luckily, basin wrenches are designed with a horizontal head at the end of a long handle, allowing them to easily reach past the basin, grasp the nut, and untwist. Even better, they usually feature a T-handle that makes them convenient to use one-handed, which makes it even easier to maneuver where you need them. They’re not the most versatile tool in the world, but when you need one, a basin wrench will save you a ton of time and frustration.
dcvelocity.com

Conveniently Upgrade Outdoors Spaces Through Prefabricated Transit Shelters

In the modular industry since 1995, Panel Built understands that one of the driving motivators to choose prefabricated construction is the ease and convenience it affords. Unfortunately, every moment the facility spends "under construction" can hurt productivity or foot traffic, whether in an industrial or commercial environment. However, for these facilities looking to upgrade their outdoor spaces, Panel Built, Inc. delivers a pre-manufactured yet custom solution that are ready for fast installation upon delivery -- prefabricated, metal shelters.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Laundry Baskets to Upgrade Laundry Day

Laundry day doesn’t have to feel like a chore. With the right laundry basket—one that is sturdy, can withstand your and your family’s use and abuse, while still looking presentable—you’re well on your way to a more pleasant task. Think of the hamper as a tool: In addition to having a good washer and dryer, and efficient soap, you need a dependable vessel to carry your items in. A hamper, at its best, will be strong, can hold wet or dry clothes, dirty and clean items and be the right size for your needs.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Upgrade Your Webcam with This Innovative Tool

Over the past year, we've all gotten used to remote work. So much so that 84 percent of workers say they prefer working from home rather than the office. If that number is any indication, remote work is very likely here to stay, at least in some capacity. That means more video calls, more remote presentations, and more online collaboration. Are you really ready for that?
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

The Best Storage Ottomans to Organize Your Stuff Without Sacrificing Style

Looking for a stylish, multipurpose piece of furniture? The storage ottoman is a great place to kick up your feet, sit or pop down a tray of goodies at parties, all while storing extra blankets, shoes, games or other gear you don’t want floating around your space. Storage ottomans come in extra handy in small apartments, playrooms and family rooms—anywhere there’s a space and stuff crunch happening.
HOME & GARDEN
realtor.com

‘Reno My Rental’ Reveals the Best Upgrades for an Apartment

Carmeon Hamilton, the recent winner of the Discovery+ competition “Design Star: Next Gen,” knows that most renters can’t make big changes to their apartments. But on her new show, “Reno My Rental,” she reveals plenty of landlord-friendly, high-impact ways tenants can decorate that can be reversed once they move out.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy