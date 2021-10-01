CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team honors Coach Ron Rivera with stirring video

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hm8WW_0cER2unR00

The Washington Football Team has stood behind Coach Ron Rivera, who was diagnosed with cancer last season.

The coach went through treatment and went into remission.

However, his battle has been front and center with his players and the organization.

Friday, the players caught their leader by surprise with a moving video salute.

The coach’s one-year biopsy came back negative this week and the team wanted to show its respect and affection for him.

Bravo!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera gets emotional after big surprise from Washington players

It’s pretty clear that coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team have a strong bond. That’s evidenced by what the team did for him on Friday. Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2020, but had his one-year biopsy this week to confirm the coach remains cancer-free. When that came back negative, Washington players produced a video celebrating their coach and discussing what he means to them. The players also gathered donations for charities that fund new cancer research and treatments.
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Wants to Get WR Cam Sims More Involved in Washington's Offense

Rivera wants to get Cam Sims more involved in WFT's offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For the first time in his career, Cam Sims entered training camp with the Washington Football Team with his roster spot practically secured. Sims did indeed make the roster, but his newfound security has not translated into much playing time over the first two games of the season.
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Thinks Chase Young Is Putting Too Much Pressure on Himself

Rivera thinks Young is putting too much pressure on himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Following a terrific 2020 season, Chase Young -- and the Washington defense in general -- is off to a slow start in 2021. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has yet to record...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Has No Plans of Replacing Taylor Heinicke With Kyle Allen

Rivera has no plans of replacing Heinicke with Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Taylor Heinicke has had his ups and downs through his first two starts under center for the Washington Football Team, but the starting quarterback job appears to be his for the foreseeable future. Following practice...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Says John Harbaugh's 4th-Down Decision Shows Trust in His Team

Rivera says Harbaugh's 4th-down decision shows trust in his team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With his team off on Sunday following a Thursday Night Football victory, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was among the many that tuned in for Sunday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera is 'for celebrations' yet supports taunting rule

No one on the Washington Football Team has been harmed by any controversial taunting penalties in the early portion of the 2021 season, but plenty of other NFL players have already gotten flagged for post-play acts that don't seem that bad to those watching the action. With that in mind,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Biopsy#American Football#Bravo
Observer-Dispatch

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier played role in Ron Rivera's coaching start

ORCHARD PARK – Washington head coach Ron Rivera wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do when his playing career with the Chicago Bears came to an end in 1992. Knowing this, Rivera’s old Bears teammate, Leslie Frazier, now the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, presented an option. “When...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera: WFT Facing 'Measuring Stick'

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been a part of two rebuilds. His first came with the Carolina Panthers, following a 2-14 season under John Fox in 2010. Rivera improved the Panthers to 6-10 his first season. The more recent makeover in Washington produced even better results. Last...
NFL
WTOP

Sean McDermott’s respect for Ron Rivera has ‘grown exponentially’ as a head coach

McDermott’s respect for Rivera has ‘grown exponentially’ as a head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. On Sunday afternoon, former assistant will face his once-head coach when Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills host Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. McDermott was Rivera’s defensive coordinator for six years with the...
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera defends taunting rule amid fan, player uproar

The 2021 season is rolling and ratings are up, but the NFL’s crackdown on “taunting” as a form of celebration has fans and players alike unhappy. Through two weeks, referees have thrown 11 flags for taunting, matching the total for the entire 2020 season. Washington Football Team head coach Ron...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera on Knowing When to Move on From Underperforming, High-Profile Players

Rivera on moving on from underperforming, high-profile players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. At this time last year, very few people in the D.C. area knew who Taylor Heinicke was. Now, one year later, the 28-year-old is the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback with the fate of the Burgundy and Gold's 2021 season largely in his hands.
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Not Overloading Jamin Davis as the Rookie Progresses

Rivera not overloading Jamin Davis as the rookie progresses originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Washington selected linebacker Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, head coach Ron Rivera added another piece to an already loaded defense. With Chase Young winning Defensive Rookie...
NFL
Yardbarker

For Bills' Sean McDermott and Washington's Ron Rivera, Respect runs Deep

They learned their craft from the likes of Andy Reid and Jim Johnson, worked with eventual Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh and went to the Super Bowl together as coaches for the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season. So whenever Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott and his Washington Football Team...
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Ron Rivera wants Taylor Heinicke to be more of a game manager

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera would like to see his quarterback Taylor Heinicke be more of a game manager. Following Washington’s 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Rivera stressed that point. On Tuesday while appearing on 106.7 the Fan’s Sports Junkies, Rivera went more in depth into...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera fears Washington defense not learning from mistakes

The defense of the Washington Football Team was supposed to be a strength in 2021. However, through three games the defense is under fire after yet another disappointing showing. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a four-yard touchdown run to put...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy